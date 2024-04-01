Contrasting TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TaskUs and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $924.36 million 1.11 $45.69 million $0.47 24.51 Park City Group $19.10 million 15.08 $5.59 million $0.27 58.70

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TaskUs and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.40%. Park City Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 36.91%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Park City Group.

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.94% 16.91% 8.52% Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27%

Summary

TaskUs beats Park City Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

