Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 3.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

