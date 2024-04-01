COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,992.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.
About COSCO SHIPPING
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.