COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,473,500 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,992.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $1.02 during midday trading on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.