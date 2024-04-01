Country Club Bank GFN Buys 1,135 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $124.62. 1,668,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,466. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

