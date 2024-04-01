Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.5 %

VONV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.23. 144,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

