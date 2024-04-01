Country Club Bank GFN Has $12.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.67. The company had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

