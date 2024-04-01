Country Club Bank GFN Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.18. 234,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

