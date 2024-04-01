Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.44. 2,388,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,093. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

