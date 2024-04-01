Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 15,924 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 70,506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

VONG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.46. 460,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,886. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

