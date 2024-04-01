Country Club Bank GFN Sells 28,560 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.31. 3,341,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,376. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.