Country Club Bank GFN Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.32. 326,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,897. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.