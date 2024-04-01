Country Club Bank GFN Sells 8,902 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.67% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.02. 11,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,788. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $903.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

