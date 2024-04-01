Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $16.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of CLBT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.02. 676,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,211. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

