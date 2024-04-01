Crane Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Crane Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,207 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,909,000 after purchasing an additional 198,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after buying an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.74. 921,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,136. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.