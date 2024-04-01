Crane Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Crane Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 461,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 811,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

