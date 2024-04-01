Crane Advisory LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOE stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.95. The stock had a trading volume of 293,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,061. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

