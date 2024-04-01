Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.