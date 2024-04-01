CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $67.52. 397,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,941,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Baker Chad R bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

