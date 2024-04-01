Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,734,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,152,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
CRTO stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
