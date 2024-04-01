CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.71%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

