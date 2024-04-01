CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $79.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

