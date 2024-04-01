CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $317.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.54.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.46.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.