D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Raised to $2.50

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
