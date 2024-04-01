D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) PT Raised to $2.50

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.01. 3,476,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.