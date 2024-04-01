Dacxi (DACXI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.89 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $31,168.22 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dacxi has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi launched on July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

