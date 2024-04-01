Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.4% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $405.82. 715,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

