Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 4.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.18 and last traded at $118.87. Approximately 3,055,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,695,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

