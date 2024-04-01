Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Price Target to $77.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.02.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.