Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

FANG opened at $197.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $198.90. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,663.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

