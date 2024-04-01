DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Cap of $335.41 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. DigiByte has a market cap of $335.41 million and approximately $71.52 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.77 or 0.00926079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00142746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00177307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,922,181,838 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

