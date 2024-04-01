DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.91 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $312.96 million and $81.91 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,964.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.53 or 0.00925516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.43 or 0.00149255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00179432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00139430 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000611 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,921,926,242 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.