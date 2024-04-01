Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1,408.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,006,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,412,000 after purchasing an additional 804,855 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,192,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,637,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 575,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 342,009 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DISV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,777 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

