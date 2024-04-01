Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lessened by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.91. 224,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,077. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

