Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $54.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $52.75. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 1,524,734 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.