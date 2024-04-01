Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.37 and last traded at $123.59. 1,417,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,084,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average of $101.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

