DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLO

DLocal Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $15.04. 159,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,510. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.