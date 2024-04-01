DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) PT Raised to $18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered DNOW from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DNOW opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.