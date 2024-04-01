Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dominari Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominari during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

