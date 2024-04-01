Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 778.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF remained flat at $28.20 during midday trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.