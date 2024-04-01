DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,294. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

