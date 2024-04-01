DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DDI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,294. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.