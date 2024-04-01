DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DSL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,999. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

