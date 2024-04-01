DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Holdings Raised by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 3.08% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. 47,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1888 dividend. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

