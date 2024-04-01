Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $85.03. 5,331,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

