Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. 20,857,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,040,986. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

