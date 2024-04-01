Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 934,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,725 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Doximity Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

