Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 247,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.7 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1105 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

