DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. 312,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,178. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

