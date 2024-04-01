DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) versus Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Financial Review

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.75 billion 1.82 $1.40 billion $6.76 16.59 Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million 7.65 $70.92 million $0.57 29.68

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 10.96% 11.00% 2.72% Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTE Energy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

DTE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than DTE Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

