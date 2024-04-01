Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.07. 1,674,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,483. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

