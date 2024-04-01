Durante & Waters LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.3% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $80.18. 3,060,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

