Durante & Waters LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.44. The stock had a trading volume of 635,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

